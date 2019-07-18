18 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fastjet Sued Over U.S.$149 000 Debt

By Mary Taruvinga

FastJet Airlines Limited has been dragged to court over a US$149 000 debt by National Handling Services (Private) Limited.

The two companies entered into a Ground Handling agreement back on August 1 2014.

The terms of the arrangement were that NHS was to provide ground handling services to the Tanzanian airline as stipulated in the agreement.

According to the agreement, FastJet was to pay for services rendered by NHS in United States currency.

Invoices were to be paid on or before the 7th day of each month and if the invoice is not paid within the prescribed, time the overdue amount will attract interest of US$100 per day until the amount is paid in full.

"Pursuant to the agreement, plaintiff rendered ground handling services to the defendant and presented it invoices to the defendant for payment.

"In breach of the terms of the agreement, the defendant failed to honour the discrete invoices rendered by plaintiff and an amount of US$ 149 000 inclusive of interest up to the 31st of March 2019, is due and payable.

In summons filed with the High Court, NHS said Fastjet consented to the jurisdiction of the courts of Zimbabwe.

According to the summons, despite demand, the airline has failed and refused to pay the amount.

The case is still pending.

National Handing company is being represented by Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners.

