Eritrea: Celebration of 25th Anniversary of National Service Program

Asmara — The Silver Jubilee of the beginning of Eritrea's National Service Program will be celebrated in Sawa from 1-4 August, under the theme "Sawa: The perfect choice for sustainability!", the Commander of Military training Centers, Col. Ezra Woldegebriel, stated.

Speaking to Erina, Col. Ezra noted that the decision to begin national service attests to the far sighted strategic vision of the Government of Eritrea, and the theme clearly reflects the bold decision.

Stating that preparations to celebrate the 25th Silver Jubilee with great enthusiasm has been underway Col. Ezra said that the event will feature cultural and artistic performances, calisthenics, carnival shows, military parades, traditional and modern military uniforms, paintings, sports competitions among others.

Col. Ezra further indicated that all regional administrations and government bodies will also host various activities highlighting the anniversary. Over 10 thousand people are expected to participate at the celebrations.