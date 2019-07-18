13 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'He Was Deployed to Derail the Liberation Movement' - Malema Hits Out At Gordhan Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kamva Somdyala

EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated the party's position on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Saturday, once again calling him a defender of "white monopoly capital" and vowing to stop him from making any speeches in Parliament.

Addressing students at the the third national assembly of the EFF Students Command in Mangaung on Saturday, Malema touched on various topics, but made point of speaking about Gordhan.

Earlier this week, EFF members were ejected from Gordhan's departmental presentation in Parliament, after they refused to allow him to speak. Malema on Saturday evening tweeted that he would be leading the next wave of disruptions should Gordhan appear in Parliament.

"When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, and I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front," tweeted Malema.

"You say the EFF is disruptive in Parliament and yet permit a man to address a sitting who, twice, the Public Protector said has violated the Constitution, and they say, 'don't do anything to him'," Malema told the gathering.

"He defends the white status quo," Malema continued.

"He is an infiltration in the struggle of the emancipation of our people. He was deployed to derail the liberation movement and. When this was achieved, he remained to safeguard the interest of the white people."

Earlier this week, the EFF instructed its lawyers to join in the defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against an urgent bid filed by Gordhan to interdict remedial actions demanded in a report released by her office relating to the so-called SARS "rogue unit".

Gordhan is asking the court to declare that "the Public Protector and advocate Mkhwebane personally acted in breach of their constitutional duties to be independent and to exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear, favour or prejudice".

According to court papers, which News24 has seen, the urgent application may be heard on July 23.

News24

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.