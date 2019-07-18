South Africa: 'He Was Deployed to Derail the Liberation Movement' - Malema Hits Out At Gordhan Again

EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated the party's position on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Saturday, once again calling him a defender of "white monopoly capital" and vowing to stop him from making any speeches in Parliament.

Addressing students at the the third national assembly of the EFF Students Command in Mangaung on Saturday, Malema touched on various topics, but made point of speaking about Gordhan.

Earlier this week, EFF members were ejected from Gordhan's departmental presentation in Parliament, after they refused to allow him to speak. Malema on Saturday evening tweeted that he would be leading the next wave of disruptions should Gordhan appear in Parliament.

"When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, and I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front," tweeted Malema.

"You say the EFF is disruptive in Parliament and yet permit a man to address a sitting who, twice, the Public Protector said has violated the Constitution, and they say, 'don't do anything to him'," Malema told the gathering.

"He defends the white status quo," Malema continued.

"He is an infiltration in the struggle of the emancipation of our people. He was deployed to derail the liberation movement and. When this was achieved, he remained to safeguard the interest of the white people."

Earlier this week, the EFF instructed its lawyers to join in the defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against an urgent bid filed by Gordhan to interdict remedial actions demanded in a report released by her office relating to the so-called SARS "rogue unit".

Gordhan is asking the court to declare that "the Public Protector and advocate Mkhwebane personally acted in breach of their constitutional duties to be independent and to exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear, favour or prejudice".

According to court papers, which News24 has seen, the urgent application may be heard on July 23.

