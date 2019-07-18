Nigeria: 2019 International Religious Freedom Award Recipients Announced

Photo: U.S. Embassy Nigeria/Facebook

Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, who helped save hundreds of people’s lives in Plateau state in 2018.

On July 17, Secretary Pompeo will host the State Department's first-ever International Religious Freedom Awards ceremony to honor extraordinary advocates of religious freedom from around the world at 6:00 p.m.

The full biographies of the 2019 awardees can be found here and their names are listed below:

Mohamed Yosaif Abdalrahan of Sudan has worked tirelessly to defend the rights of Sudan's religious minorities, both in his legal casework and through public advocacy.

Imam Abubakar Abdullahi of Nigeria selflessly risked his own life to save members of another religious community, who would have likely been killed without his intervention.

Ivanir dos Santos of Brazil worked exhaustively to support interfaith dialogue, combat discrimination, and create mechanisms for the protection of vulnerable groups.

William and Pascale Warda of Iraq have devoted their lives to advancing religious freedom and other human rights causes in Iraq.

Salpy Eskidjian Weiderud of Cyprus has fully committed herself to working with religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and religious communities on a broad range of issues, including religious freedom. She is also one of the architects and facilitators of an unprecedented peacebuilding initiative in Cyprus known as the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process under the Auspices of the Embassy of Sweden based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

