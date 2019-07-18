1 July 2019

Sudan: Agreement On Power Sharing Signed

Khartoum, Sudan (sudanow)- The Sudanese Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change, on Wednesday morning signed the political agreement on power sharing as brokered by the African Union and the Ethiopian government in Khartoum with both sides saying the step opens windows of new opportunities for the nation.

"This is a huge gain for the Sudanese people and great step forwards within the negotiation process" the African Union mediator professor Mohammed Labatt said following the signing of the agreement in the presence of representatives of both parties, the African union, the Ethiopian government and observers.

The Deputy President of the Military Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, described conclusion of the agreement as a step that "opens the door for wider cooperation with the Forces for Freedom and Cooperation".

Dr. Ibrahim Al Amin, a leader within the Forces for Freedom and Change, pointed out following the signing with initials of the agreement that he was now reassured "a new generation of leadership characterized by tolerance and courage" will assume power in the country.

He said the young people who led this revolution up to the moment of the signing of the political agreement have shown responsibility and displayed commitment to do away with tribalism, nepotism and to hold to national principles.

The Political agreement is one of two agreements the two parties were negotiating: The Political Agreement and the Constitutional Agreement. The political agreement centers on power sharing, the executive and who will be forming the government and the power vested on the executive while the constitutional agreement which the two sides have to discuss in details, focuses on the power vested on the Presidency and the Legislature. Its main objective is to set the principles for the future constitution of the country.

Sudan

Power-Sharing Deal Missing Key Details

After months of on-again, off-again talks, Sudan's military and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing deal that… Read more »

