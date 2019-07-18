17 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taste Holdings CEO Lays Out Leaner, Meaner Starbucks Expansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By ED Stoddard

JSE-listed Taste Holdings, which owns the South African licence for Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, has gone back to the drawing board when it comes to the iconic coffee brand. The bottom line, according to CEO Dylan Pienaar, is to avoid the mistakes of the initial roll-out. Expect smaller stores in the future and franchise openings in Cape Town with an eye to Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.

Now is probably not the best time to be in the South African food and retail space. Consumers are tightening their belts, business confidence is low and the economy contracted a whopping 3.2% in the first quarter.

There is even evidence that upper-income South Africans are feeling the pinch. According to the latest Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor survey:

"Lower-income households are under the most pressure, but it is certainly significant that middle- to upper-income families are showing higher levels of financial stress as well."

But even when times are tough, South Africa's more affluent classes are hardly going to ditch their espresso-based lattes for instant coffee. So one would expect that Starbucks could make a go of it here -- South Africa does have a class that likes to sit in cafes...

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.