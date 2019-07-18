South Africa: Alleged Serial Rapist Wanted to Seven Rapes Among 46 Arrested in Sedibeng Raid

An alleged serial rapist wanted for seven rapes was among 46 suspects arrested during a police raid conducted as part of Okae Molao in Gauteng on Tuesday.

And more charges are expected to be added to his name, including kidnapping and robbery, according to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

"The members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are further profiling the suspect as he may be linked to more cases," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said forensic evidence allegedly linked the man to the rapes, which were committed in Evaton and Sebokeng.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday night and continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

"Several warrant of arrests were executed," said Dlamini.

The remaining arrests were for:

assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;

common assault;

rape;

malicious damage to property;

contempt of court;

housebreaking and theft;

drunken driving;

armed robbery;

possession of drugs;and

possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

