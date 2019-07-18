18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Serial Rapist Wanted to Seven Rapes Among 46 Arrested in Sedibeng Raid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

An alleged serial rapist wanted for seven rapes was among 46 suspects arrested during a police raid conducted as part of Okae Molao in Gauteng on Tuesday.

And more charges are expected to be added to his name, including kidnapping and robbery, according to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

"The members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are further profiling the suspect as he may be linked to more cases," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said forensic evidence allegedly linked the man to the rapes, which were committed in Evaton and Sebokeng.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday night and continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

"Several warrant of arrests were executed," said Dlamini.

The remaining arrests were for:

assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;

common assault;

rape;

malicious damage to property;

contempt of court;

housebreaking and theft;

drunken driving;

armed robbery;

possession of drugs;and

possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Source: News24

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.