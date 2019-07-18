Sudan: Killings Spark Protests At Sudan Universities

Khartoum / Sennar — On Tuesday, demonstrations and protests were organised at public and private universities in Sudan refusing to resume studies before the stabilisation of political and security conditions and condemning the events of El Souki and Ed Daein.

Students of the University of Sudan for Science and Technology, El Zaeem El Azhari University, Sennar University, as well as the University of Karari, El Mashreg University and the Emirates College, organised demonstrations, speeches and protest vigils, refusing to resume studies in the current circumstances, demanding civilian authority and denouncing the events of El Souki and Ed Daein.

The Students Association of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Khartoum issued a statement rejecting the decision to resume the study decided by the University Council without providing the requirements and reaching political consensus.

On Tuesday, engineers and workers in the electricity sector launched a protest inside the premises of the Ministry of Irrigation to protest the arbitrary transfer of engineers to the states because of their participation in demonstrations, and to demand the dismissal of officials affiliated with the regime of Omar Al Bashir and the dissolution of the security department.

The workers shouted slogans demanding the implementation of their demands of the dismissal of the director-general of the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company, the director of the General Department of Financial and Human Resources and Services, and the dismantling of the Security Department and the abolition of arbitrary transfer to the states.

Sudanese Professionals Association

The Sudanese Professionals Association condemned the events of El Souki and Ed Daein, holding the security forces responsible for the victims.

It called on the security authorities to shoulder their responsibility to protect citizens, innocent people and rallies.

In a press conference Tuesday, Ismail El Taj, a leading member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, called on the military junta to expedite the withdrawal of military manifestations from all urban areas in Sudan, stressing total rejection of the practices of the security forces and calling on the military junta to take appropriate measures.

According to the week schedule of the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC formerly known as Alliance for Freedom and Change), Wednesday will dedicated to calls prepared by the district committees for the 'March of Millions for the Martyrs' in the country on Thursday, in addition to continuing the murals and decorating the fields with pictures of the people killed during the protests every day of the week.

