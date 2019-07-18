18 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How to Educate Displaced Nomads' Kids

The Assistant National Woman Leader, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Khadija Haruna Ardido has said basic education can be delivered to children of cattle herders from the Fulani ethic group affected by forced displacement with the support of community leaders.

Thousands of children of nomadic and semi-nomadic cattle herders affected by violent conflicts who have sought refuge in different locations, constituted a large number of out-of-school kids.

She said most of the children attended school in their communities before they were displaced by conflicts; many orphaned and left under the care of neighbouring communities.

"Nomads run to families in other communities for protection whenever their camps are attacked and community leaders could play a major role in identifying and sending displaced children back to school. Because if they are not sent to school, they may live in a rejected way and they could grow up in conditions of adversity which will in the end affect the way they feel, think and act. A child in trauma that is rejected will become wild."

The woman leader said there was a large gender gap in education and that the authorities should pay greater attention to the education of displaced adolescent girls who are vulnerable.

She said the association has not got any communication barrier in obtaining information from community leaders, adding that public authorities too should do same in providing education to displaced kids.

