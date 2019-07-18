Sudan: EU Envoy Discusses Sudan With Arab League

Cairo — On Tuesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who is currently visiting Cairo, the latest developments in the situation in Sudan and the ongoing negotiations between the Sudanese parties to agree on arrangements for the political transition in the country.

An official source at the office of the UN Secretary-General said that Aboul Gheit briefed the Finnish minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union and is currently on a regional tour on behalf of the EU countries, on the situation in Sudan, on the overall efforts of the Arab League to support Sudan in this delicate phase and the support of the Sudanese parties in the process of reaching a broad national consensus leading to agreement on arrangements for the Peaceful and disciplined transfer of power in the country.

The two sides also discussed means of enhancing regional and international support for Sudan to enable it to address the challenges facing it and to pass the transitional phase in a way that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and spectrum, including calling for the lifting of Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and the mobilisation of economic and development assistance and to relieve it of the burden of external debts.

EU envoy

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, Haavisto landed in Khartoum on Thursday for a one-day visit to meet with various Sudanese and international stakeholders on behalf of the European Union.

In a statement ahead of his visit, Haavisto said: "This visit comes at an important juncture: an agreement has been reached between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC formerly known as the Alliance for Freedom and Change) in Sudan. I wish to sincerely thank the African Union/Ethiopian mediation for their efforts. I will convey EU's strong messages of support and encourage both sides to continue negotiations in order to solve the still outstanding issues and allow for a swift transfer of power to a civilian government. It is crucial to quickly restore peace, guarantee prosperity, economic recovery, security, democracy and respect of human rights."

On arrival at Khartoum airport, Haavisto said: "A peaceful and orderly civilian transition remains the only viable way out of the current crisis in Sudan. The agreement reached last week between the FFC and the Transitional Military Council represents a crucial step in the right direction. The European Union stands ready to support Sudan at this crucial moment of its history."

