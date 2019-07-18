Sudan: Farmer Slain in North Darfur Abduction

Khazan Tunjur — The lifeless body of a North Darfur farmer has been found by a rescue party after he and a comrade were abducted by armed men on Monday.

A relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga that four men riding camels abducted Mohamed Adam and Ibrahim Ahmed from their farm near Martal village, 7 kilometres west of Khazan Tunjur in Tawila locality, at gunpoint on Monday evening.

The relative said that a local rescue team went out on Tuesday morning and found the dead body of Adam lying in the open. The fate of the second hostage Ahmed is still unknown.

They said the incident was reported to the armed forces in Martal area but there has been no response from them.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.