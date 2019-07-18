Libya: 165 More Sudanese Evacuated From Libya Conflict Zone

Tripoli / Khartoum — A group of 165 Sudanese citizens have been evacuated from Libya and are due to arrive in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum today.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of a new batch of people, who were stranded in Libya because of the current military confrontations in and around Tripoli.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out in a statement that the new group was preceded by the arrival of a group of 152 Sudanese on June 2, and another group of 182 on July 10.

Special flights

The statement said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Embassy in Tripoli and the Sudanese working abroad, in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration, will organise special flights to evacuate the Sudanese affected by the war in Libya who are wishing to return to the country.

