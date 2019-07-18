17 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Libya: 165 More Sudanese Evacuated From Libya Conflict Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tripoli / Khartoum — A group of 165 Sudanese citizens have been evacuated from Libya and are due to arrive in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum today.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of a new batch of people, who were stranded in Libya because of the current military confrontations in and around Tripoli.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out in a statement that the new group was preceded by the arrival of a group of 152 Sudanese on June 2, and another group of 182 on July 10.

Special flights

The statement said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Embassy in Tripoli and the Sudanese working abroad, in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration, will organise special flights to evacuate the Sudanese affected by the war in Libya who are wishing to return to the country.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Libya

Eleven TV Channels Banned in Eastern Libya

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the interim government based in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, to explain the order… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Libya
East Africa
Conflict
North Africa
Migration
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.