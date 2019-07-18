18 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 60 Percent of Pupils in Kakumiro Cannot Read Well - Uneb Survey

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Tumuhimbise

Kakumiro — A survey carried out by Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has found that Kakumiro District is still performing poorly in numeracy and literacy levels at primary level.

The report from a 2018 survey in 122 districts under the National Assessment Progress in Education (NAPE) programme released this week indicates that only 36.1 per cent of Primary Three pupils were rated proficient in numeracy.

Only 27.3 per cent of Primary Three pupils were rated proficient in literacy, implying that they can read and write familiar words and sentences.

The survey also showed that only 28.3 per cent of Primary Six pupils were proficient in numeracy and 38.3 per cent in literacy.

Thirteen schools from each district were sampled and a total of 31,362 Primary Three and 30,957 Primary Six pupils were tested for numeracy and literacy levels.

Proficiency in numeracy meant that Primary Six pupils could solve word problems with addition, subtraction and work on fractions.

They could also calculate mean, average, perform operations and geometric construction.

Averagely, more than 60 per cent of Primary Three and Primary Six pupils cannot write, read and work with numbers.

While presenting the results to district leaders, Ms Josephine Nasonko, the NAPE programmes coordinator from Uneb, said the survey was meant to test the learners' numeracy and literacy levels in the selected schools.

"It was meant to evaluate the effectiveness of reforms in the education systems such as early grade reading. We have been conducting NAPE since 2016. It is also meant for suggesting measures for improvement learning and teaching in schools," Ms Nasonko said.

The survey also found out that teachers had difficulties in writing informal letters with correct format, failure to debate with appropriate language and creating adequate content on topics.

The pre-service teachers had problems in Mathematics, especially in interpreting graphs, multiplying fractions and measurements.

Ms Mary Kyofuna, the district inspector of schools, urged schools to restore co-curricular activities such as debates.

"The results have not made us happy and we have drawn a road map on how we can improve. We have resolved that all schools should restore co-curricular activities so that pupils can learn how to express themselves. We need effort from all stakeholders," Ms Kyofuna said.

Mr James Kibuuka, a teacher in Kakindo Sub-county, attributed poor performance to lack of teaching materials.

Mr Sunday Eden, a teacher at Kakumiro Public Primary School, blamed the gaps on absenteeism of learners.

He also said some pupils lack key scholastic materials such as geometry sets.

Mr Joseph Ajuna, the district speaker, urged parents to encourage their pupils to perform better.

About 48 percent of pupils were reported to be coming late to school because of engagements in activities like harvesting, fishing and gardening.

Best and worst

The survey found that 23 out of the 122 districts surveyed were able to rate above 75 per cent in terms of literacy proficiency in Primary Three at the national level. These included Mitooma, Kampala, Mbarara, Sheema, Kiruhura, Wakiso, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Buhweju and Masaka, among others. The worst performing districts rated under 25 per cent in literacy are Kaberamaido, Alebtong, Tororo, Pader, Moyo and Apac, among others.

Uganda

Panic As Central Bank Payment System Breaks Down

The Central Bank yesterday suffered a mysterious failure of its real-time gross settlements (RTGS) system, forcing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Children
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.