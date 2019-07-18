18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: What the Bleat! Two Men Bust for Allegedly Stealing 88 Sheep in Eastern Cape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Two men who were caught allegedly stealing 88 sheep are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The two men - aged 34 and 53 - were arrested at the scene, after police were alerted by a farmer in Kubusie Drift who noticed that his livestock was missing.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said a quick response by police had led to the arrest at the farm.

"On police investigation, they searched the suspects and recovered knives, pliers and rope that were allegedly been used to commit crime. Police also noticed that the fence had been cut.

"Eighty-eight sheep were recovered and have been handed back to the lawful owner," said Mawisa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on charges of stock theft.

King William's Town SAPS cluster commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga congratulated his members for their swift response.

"Work hand in hand with community members and stock owners to fight the scourge of stock theft. Members of the public are urged to refrain from buying meat and stock from unscrupulous dealers who do not own stock or have positive proof that they are the rightful owners of the goods for sale.

"Police will be having no option but to arrest the seller and the buyer of stolen stock," said Ngubelanga.

Source: News24

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Southern Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.