Gambia: Coach Refuses to Rule Out Barrow Leaving On Loan

Atalanta's gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to rule out Musa Barrow not playing next season's Champions League.

Gasperini seems settled on who are integral in his plans for the European Cup and the domestic league with Barrow one of those tipped to leave.

The Gambia international has the calibre of Sampdoria, Cagliari, Verona and a host of other Serie A sides queuing for his signature.

The 21-year-old is on pre-season where he hopes to prove he is worth the keep than being sent out on loan.

His situation is made little complex after Gasperini hinted he could be on his way out.

'Barrow is a player we know well and we don't have to find out. Let's see if he will go away or stay,' Gasperini said of the Gambian.

Sampdoria of Omar Colley have been linked with the striker, Parma as well as Cagliari but his current employers Atalanta have huge faith in the attacker and will only sanction his departure to a club that would guarantee him consistent playing time.

Atalanta want the Gambian ready and raring to go any minute in the event he is recalled in an emergency often precipitated by injury to key players.

Barrow found himself playing second fiddle to Colombia's Zapata whose form has been deadly.

Plans are already arranged to fill the void the Scorpion's exit will create. An array of strikers has been mentioned but of priority is a man to provide competition for Zapata when the Champions League gets underway.

The news comes as disenchantment for Gambians fans who'd hoped to see Barrow feature in the CL