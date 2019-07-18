17 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Coach Refuses to Rule Out Barrow Leaving On Loan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Atalanta's gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to rule out Musa Barrow not playing next season's Champions League.

Gasperini seems settled on who are integral in his plans for the European Cup and the domestic league with Barrow one of those tipped to leave.

The Gambia international has the calibre of Sampdoria, Cagliari, Verona and a host of other Serie A sides queuing for his signature.

The 21-year-old is on pre-season where he hopes to prove he is worth the keep than being sent out on loan.

His situation is made little complex after Gasperini hinted he could be on his way out.

'Barrow is a player we know well and we don't have to find out. Let's see if he will go away or stay,' Gasperini said of the Gambian.

Sampdoria of Omar Colley have been linked with the striker, Parma as well as Cagliari but his current employers Atalanta have huge faith in the attacker and will only sanction his departure to a club that would guarantee him consistent playing time.

Atalanta want the Gambian ready and raring to go any minute in the event he is recalled in an emergency often precipitated by injury to key players.

Barrow found himself playing second fiddle to Colombia's Zapata whose form has been deadly.

Plans are already arranged to fill the void the Scorpion's exit will create. An array of strikers has been mentioned but of priority is a man to provide competition for Zapata when the Champions League gets underway.

The news comes as disenchantment for Gambians fans who'd hoped to see Barrow feature in the CL

Gambia

Why Did Coalition Negotiators Agree to Three Years?

The Coalition aimed to have a non-partisan transitional government that has no other mandate but to ensure… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.