17 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is There a New Party?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foroyaa is constantly bombarded with information of the emergence of one political party or the other. In some cases, online messages are given of the birth of a party or meetings held to give indication of the formation of a political party.

However, investigation had led to findings that parties initially thought to be in existence are not in fact registered by the IEC. It is therefore important to help our readers to know how political parties are formed in the Gambia.

Section 60 of the constitution requires a political party to be registered by the IEC. It reads:

(1) No association, other than a political party registered under or pursuant to an Act of the National Assembly, shall sponsor candidates in public elections.

(2) No association shall be registered or remain registered as a political party if--

(a) it is formed or organised on an ethnic, sectional, religious or regional basis;

(b) its internal organisation does not conform with democratic principles;

or

(c) its purpose is to subvert this Constitution or the rule of law.

(3) An Act of the National Assembly shall make provisions for the better implementation of this section.

Foroyaa will find out from the IEC whether they have registered a new political party. Unless the IEC announces the formation of a political party, it is not wise to announce the formation of such a party.

Gambia

OJ Call for Support to Barrow's 5-Year Mandate

The former leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP), Omar Amadou Jallow, who is widely known as O.J. has called on… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.