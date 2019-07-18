17 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Refugee Interesting Bundesliga Clubs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

German Bundesliga outfits are on the trail of a Gambian-born player who's also a refugee. Bakary Jatta, registered in the books of Hamburg FC, is attracting overtures from majority sides in the German top flight.

Jatta is the subject of speculations with his performances for Hamburg in the second division going unnoticed.

Twenty games -eighteen of them a starter - four goals is a decent return for the wide-man and a certain unnamed club has reportedly lodged a bid aimed at snatching his services however, they must fork out in excess of €2m to tempt Hamburg on the negotiation table.

Bakary has a deal running with his current employers until 2024 and remains in the plans of gaffer Dieter Hecking for the coming new term.

Gambia

Why Did Coalition Negotiators Agree to Three Years?

The Coalition aimed to have a non-partisan transitional government that has no other mandate but to ensure… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.