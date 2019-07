Khartoum — The African mediator, Professor Mohamed Al-Hassan Lebbat, has announced resumption of negotiations between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) by holdinga new session next Friday evening at Corinthia Hotel.

He pointed out in A press statements following the signing that the political agreement Wednesday that the coming negotiation sitting would be dedicated for studying and revising the constitutional document of the interim period.