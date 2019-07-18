17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of N. Kordofan Commends Sudan-Spain Relations

Obeid — The caretaker Wali of North Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Khidir Mohamed Hamid lauded the progressing relation s between Sudan and Spain in all domains.

This came during meeting with the Spanish ambassador to Sudan where the two sides discussed bilateral relations.

Wali expressed appreciation for the ambassador visit to the state briefed him on the state geographical position , social components, religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence between all social categories in addition to stability and social cohesion the North Kordofan enjoys.

Maj. Gen. Hamid assured the ambassador that the North Kordofan state is characterized by its natural resources and agricultural production especially oil seeds, gum Arabic and animal wealth.

The Wali hoped the relations between the two countries would be consolidated and to push them towards new horizons.

The Spanish ambassador , for his part, thanked the state government for good reception , asserting that his visit to North Kordofan came within the context of visit to episcopal church to recognize the religious co-existence an social cohesion as well as the state's potentialities.

He indicated to existing relations between Sudan and Spain and efforts to promote them as well as enhancement of cooperation between the two nations.

