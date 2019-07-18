17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC and FFC Sign Political Agreement

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Wednesday signed with initial letters at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum the political agreement.

The TMC Deputy Chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamadan Dagalo, signed on behalf of the Transitional Military Council, while Ahmed Al-Rabie signed for Forces of Freedom and Change..

The deal was signed in presence of the African mediator, Professor Mohamed Al-Hassan Labbat, the Ethiopian mediator , Mohamed Dirir and representatives of local nad international media.

Lt. Gen. Dagalo said that the agreement will open wide the door for partnership with the FFC, whil professor Lebbat described the agreement as a big gain for the Sudanese people and the Ethiopian mediator Dirir said the consensus was a decisive and significant step in progress of the negotiations.

Read the original article on SNA.

