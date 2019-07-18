17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Academician Ibrahim Mohamed Adam Calls for Support of Armed Forces Protection to Civilian Government

Khartoum — The academician and political writer, Dr. Ibahim Mohamed Adam, has called for boosting the concept of the Armed Forces' protection to the civilian government and that the Army is not an enemy of democracy, but a guard to prevent anarchy.

He said that the Armed Forces is carrying out its role in protecting the country and its independence, adding that the Armed Forces is a major partner in any coming arrangements to guarantee stability of the democratic experiment.

He stressed that there shall be assertion to the position of the Armed Forces as part of the people, referring to its role in safeguarding the civilian democratic system and protecting it from the external risks and the internal coups.

Dr. Adam concluded that the existence of the Armed Forces as partner in the civilian-led rule provides protection from any coup against it.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency.

