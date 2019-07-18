17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Derair Expresses Pleasure for His Honoring to Mediation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ethiopian mediator for negotiations between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Mahmoud Derair, has expressed his pleasure for his honoring to mediate in the current decisive stage in the history of the great Sudanese People.

In an address he gave following the signing of the political agreement between the TMC and the FFC at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Derair stressed the importance of support to Sudan to combat poverty, the blockade imposed it and to removef its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Derair assured that Sudanese people deserves this historical day, praising the role of the negotiating Foreces of Freedom and Change and the Armed Forcs and congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the political agreement which he descrribed as a decisive one.

Sudan

Power-Sharing Deal Missing Key Details

After months of on-again, off-again talks, Sudan's military and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing deal that… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.