Sudan: Derair Expresses Pleasure for His Honoring to Mediation

Khartoum — The Ethiopian mediator for negotiations between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Mahmoud Derair, has expressed his pleasure for his honoring to mediate in the current decisive stage in the history of the great Sudanese People.

In an address he gave following the signing of the political agreement between the TMC and the FFC at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Derair stressed the importance of support to Sudan to combat poverty, the blockade imposed it and to removef its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Derair assured that Sudanese people deserves this historical day, praising the role of the negotiating Foreces of Freedom and Change and the Armed Forcs and congratulated the Sudanese people on the signing of the political agreement which he descrribed as a decisive one.