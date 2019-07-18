Sudan: Lt. Gen. Hamdan - Political Agreement Marks Entering in New Era of Partnership

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Militray Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has described the signing the political agreement between the TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change as historic moment in life of Sudanese people, indicating that the agreement will mark a new era in the partnership between the parties.

He said in address after the signing of the political agreement at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum Wednesday that the consensus as fruit of efforts that the Sudanse people long waited for.

Lt. Daglo hailed the martyrs of the revolution, the Sudanese women, the mediators and Arab and African countries.