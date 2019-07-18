17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Experts Stress Importance of Overseeing Food Processing in Sudan

Khartoum — The Head of the Internal Audit on Quality Systems in the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology Engineer Ali Hamad Adam has stressed the importance of quality control in food processing in Sudan in line with the international standard for food safety (2018-22000 ISO). This was stated in his working paper entitled "The Impact of Practices Used in the Food Industry on the Health and Safety of Consumers" he presented at the workshop organized under slogan (The Danger of the Materials Used in the Food Industry on Human Health) by the Sudan Foundation at its headquarters in Khartoum. Engineer Adam said that the deterioration in the environment of food industry and the ways of dealing with the waste and returns represent challenges facing the food industries in Sudan and pose a danger to the health of consumers, in addition to the frequent cut of electricity, which damages the food industry and exposes factories to failures, adding that the use of preservatives without controls has harmful effects on human health, pointing out that more than two billion people in the world do not receive regular safe food. Eng. Adam emphasized the importance of food processing in supporting the economy, increasing GDP, adding value to agricultural and livestock products internally and internationally, providing job opportunities for graduates and youth and the development of other complementary industries such as packaging. Eng. Adam recommended the importance of specialized departments for quality control in factories, developing policies to stimulate national products, raising competitiveness and capacity building in rehabilitation and training and introducing modern techniques in food industries. The workshop discussed the applications and materials used in food industries and their danger to humans, in addition to the improvement of food industry and contribution to maximization of its role in economic development.

