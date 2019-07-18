Nigeria: See Funny Reactions As MURIC Writes Buhari, Calls for Ban On #BBNaijia

Reactions have trailed a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by a Muslim group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, wherein the group asked President Buhari to order a stop to the airing of the 2019 edition of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija, #BBNaijia.

Muric, In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said the reality TV show, #BBNaijia is 'immoral, dangerous and bohemian.'

The Islamic group queried the Federal Government for allowing such a show to go on air, noting that the show is satanic, full of nudity and is eroding the moral values of the society.

According to the petition seen by Vanguard, the group said, "We are being forcibly dragged to a world of nudity, shamelessness and open promiscuity. Inmates of BBNaija kiss, romance and engage in sex openly. BBNaija is bohemian, anti-social, crude and immoral. It constitutes a potent danger to every home. BBNaija is satanic. It is unacceptable.

Itt said "This reality show is dragging our children into a life of moral debauchery. It is robbing them of the last vestiges of honour. It is deleting the word 'shame' from their vocabulary. BBNaija has alienated our youth from the elders. A yawning lacuna now exists between the young and the old. Irreversible social crisis looms."

"The daughters of Jezebel are here already. Unless the authorities move with the speed of lightning, human dignity in Nigeria is going, going, going!

"Or do we not realise that for every single BB Naija inmate who wins a big amount of money and a car, more than 50 million young people are misled? Qur'an 30:41 says, 'Evil has appeared on both land and sea as a result of the handiworks of men... '

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have attacked MURIC for calling for the ban on the reality TV show.

Below are some of the tweets condemning MURIC for the call:

Can someone help me tell MURIC to tell his Muslim buddy not to watch d show. U people should leave our bbnaija for us wey spoil.. Na beg i beg una#BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/vBMdHCSvMV

-- Ms. introverted (@queenvicka1) 12 July 2019

They should ban it please and see how much BBNAIJA will make in just a day... Scarcity brings value!

MURIC KEEP QUITE AND FIX THE PROBLEMS SURROUNDING YOU !

-- Dr. Fatima B.k (@FatimaBk11) 12 July 2019

Alaye MURIC,

Me no sabi wetin kolobi your ministry with BBN,wetin concern ewedu with pizza na.If una try ban diswan i go still find another Big Brother show wey i go carry my eyes chuk. Maybe na my DSTV you go come ban then. pic.twitter.com/PfVL2KhMY7

-- Divine Marvellous (@Marvy_dee) 12 July 2019

MURIC always forcing their on others. pic.twitter.com/WYZ0HUFxph

-- Valerie (@blessingoscar77) 12 July 2019

MURIC shd feel free to start hijab show if BBN is disturbing them.

This is how you ridicule yourself when you turned yourself to the moral compass of the nation. Arrant nonsense!!!

-- Icon (@icon_superstar) 12 July 2019

I am Muslim but I do not agree with Muric over this particular issue. Campaign should be directed towards Muslims to warn us about the effects such shows have on our religious life.

-- OLUWASHINA 🇳🇬 (@NeryJnr) 12 July 2019

Muric hasn't banned fulani herdsmen from rearing cattles on the roads and messing up the street. He hasn't banned the abokis who use sniper to preserve stockfish. He hasn't banned the Alhaji's from getting married to under age girls. And it's BBNaija he has petitioned. Gbese ! pic.twitter.com/DQENdPtc5n

-- HOe TEMPERED (@Nappyblaze) 12 July 2019

#MURIC who is this muric self that wants to ban what is making him trend? pic.twitter.com/Y69eAj4l73

-- i_am N.V.O (@davidishly) 12 July 2019

What is MURIC doing about the little girls that are being married off in the north ?

What is MURIC doing to help reduce the mass illiteracy in Northern Nigeria ?

Absolutely nothing .

But they want BBN to stop airing .

It's either i leave Nigeria or Nigeria leaves me . pic.twitter.com/41gO3X1qNf

-- Nwa Theresa (@somtopapi) 12 July 2019

If only Muric knows federal government "lowkey" supported bbnaija. Where does he think they get part of the money they used to build bbn house and do those beautiful interior decorations. I laugh in krest #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/PaYlhMlStF

-- Saucy_betty (@BettySaucy) 12 July 2019

Me looking at Muric when i heard he writes buhari to ban Bbn #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/pj2IHUJ38V

-- Saucy_betty (@BettySaucy) 12 July 2019

You can switch to another channel #BBNaijia is not a must watch TV show... .

We have @BBCWorld @AIT_Online and even @NTANewsNow

Stop enforcing your religious rite on people.#MURIC#RMG #CalabarTwitterHangout

-- #AkwaIbom| Jeremiah Robert (@JerryyRobert) 12 July 2019

MURIC, a Muslim group wants the president to erode Nigeria- a country, of immoral & satanic acts that are being promoted by #BBNaija.

Herdsmen demand RUGA settlement, gives the country 30 days deadline to reverse decision.

New Nigerian passport has the herdsmen embedded on it.

-- BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) 12 July 2019

Dear MURIC please I have one small question, are you calling for a ban because you are addicted to the show? No lie Abeg. pic.twitter.com/5NsvQSSJWZ

-- As a man thinketh in his heart (@KINGAHIABA) 12 July 2019

Just look at it... Some people calling for the ban of bbn most especially on FB coz that is where we have the most righteous pple on social media

But don't be surprise that nxt year again u go hear sey over 50millions Nigerians went for BBN auditions 😂.. #BBNaija MURIC

-- VERIFIED homie (@Homiebishop) 12 July 2019

Lmao I actually want muric to actually find a way to stop big brother just to see the meltdown after, and see how the house mates react when they hear they're all evicted 😂

-- mr boombastic 🕺 (@BlaqBonez) 12 July 2019

MURIC is very big, they have so many rich members, and Muslims have some really large uninhabited deserts in the world. How about if y'all extremists just pull your funds together and go build your own society there with your rules and all..key word 'extremists' pic.twitter.com/FPYSoOO7Hq

-- MarK T (@Easyteeee) 12 July 2019

Vanguard