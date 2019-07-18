Nigeria: Muslim Group, MURIC Writes Buhari, Calls for Ban On #BBNaijia

A Muslim group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to order a stop to the airing of the 2019 edition of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija, #BBNaijia.

Muric, In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said the reality TV show, #BBNaijia is 'immoral, dangerous and bohemian.'

The Islamic group queried the Federal Government for allowing such a show to go on air, noting that the show is satanic, full of nudity and is eroding the moral values of the society.

According to the petition seen by Vanguard, the group said, "We are being forcibly dragged to a world of nudity, shamelessness and open promiscuity. Inmates of BBNaija kiss, romance and engage in sex openly. BBNaija is bohemian, anti-social, crude and immoral. It constitutes a potent danger to every home. BBNaija is satanic. It is unacceptable.

"Where are our norms and values? Is it part of African culture to engage in sex in the open? Where are the authorities? Is the Ministry of Information and Culture sleeping? Is the National Orientation Agency on sabbatical? Who will protect our children from this despicable onslaught? Who did this to Nigeria?

"This reality show is dragging our children into a life of moral debauchery. It is robbing them of the last vestiges of honour. It is deleting the word 'shame' from their vocabulary. BBNaija has alienated our youth from the elders. A yawning lacuna now exists between the young and the old. Irreversible social crisis looms."

"The daughters of Jezebel are here already. Unless the authorities move with the speed of lightning, human dignity in Nigeria is going, going, going!

"Or do we not realise that for every single BBNaija inmate who wins a big amount of money and a car, more than 50 million young people are misled? Qur'an 30:41 says, 'Evil has appeared on both land and sea as a result of the handiworks of men... '