Ghana: Akesse Brempong to Host Fifth Edition of Agape Carnival

Ghana's Versatile gospel act, Akesse Brempong will next Saturday (July 27th 2019) host thousands of souls at the Achimota Retail Center.

Despite the overwhelming reception and success of the previous "Agape carnivals", this year's edition promises to be bigger, better than and twice as impressive as the former.

After packing up the West Hills Mall for two consecutive editions in 2015 and 2016, thrilling music lovers in the Garden City inside the Kumasi City Mall in 2017 and bringing it down to Jamestown British-Accra last year, the Gospel Reggae Kingpin would once again fail to disappoint.

The carnival which attracts over 5,000 people annually has a line up of extremely gifted and anointed artistes to grace the occasion.

Gracing the stages of Agape Carnival this year would be the Oil City's very own, Kofi Duah Anto -KODA, sensational minstrel, Efe Grace, Urban Gospel icon, Kingzkid, and the ever energetic praise machine, Paolo alongside several amazing side attractions and surprise deliveries.

As it has been always, the entire package and experience would be dished out for free on the forecourt of the Achimota Retail Centre at exactly 5pm.

The event is powered by the Akesse Brempong Ministries and supported by Upswing Music, Genet Services, God's Family Music Ministries, DDP, iSee Works and Ghud Music.

