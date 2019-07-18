17 July 2019

United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: USAID Administrator Mark Green's Statement On the Designation of Ebola As a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005). The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) applauds this decision, and will continue to scale up life-saving support to bring this outbreak to an end. This decision reinforces our call to strengthen the response to Ebola through improved leadership and coordination, enhanced community engagement, improved preparedness, and expanded vaccination in communities.

Earlier this week, a case of Ebola was confirmed in Goma, a city in Eastern DRC, of more than one million people near the border with Rwanda. This follows another case in the DRC near the border with South Sudan, as well as three confirmed cases first detected in Uganda last month.

Working alongside the Government of the DRC, the WHO, and Congolese and other international partners, USAID and Embassy Kinshasa have been responding to Ebola in the DRC since the beginning of this outbreak, including through the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team to the region in September 2018 to coordinate the U.S. response on the ground. The U.S. Government will continue to support the response to Ebola, including through the prevention and control of infections in health facilities, emergency health care, community engagement, risk-communication activities, the promotion of safe and dignified burials, and the provision of other technical assistance.

Due to the risk of Ebola spreading across the DRC's borders, the U.S. Government is pushing for more vaccinations in high-risk areas surrounding the communities affected. More than 163,500 people have been vaccinated against Ebola since the beginning of this outbreak, and it is critical that we continue to scale up to prevent the disease from spreading further.

USAID has provided more than $98 million to the Ebola response in the DRC since the outbreak began in August 2018. As the single largest donor to this response, the United States encourages other donors to help bring this outbreak to an end as soon as possible. As donors, international organizations, and NGOs continue to step up, we urge greater financial accountability and full-data sharing to provide clarity on what is being done, and what it will take, to end this outbreak.

Congo-Kinshasa

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a World 'Public Health Emergency'

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today declared the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the… Read more »

Read the original article on USAID.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: USAID

Most Popular
Ebola
Health
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Congo-Kinshasa
International Organisations
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.