17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: United States and Britain Welcome Signing of Political Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The spokesperson of the British Government for the Middle East and North Africa, Ms. Alison King, has congratulated in a statement Wednesday the Sudanese people on the political agreement between the Forces of the Declaration Freedom and Change.

In her congratulation to the Sudanese people, King said that we are fully aware that there is still much to be done and that was the only the beginning for a people who have defended their demands peacefully.

She indicated that this moment deserves to be celebrated as it crowns a lot of efforts and sacrifices, saying that great sacrifices were evident in the tears of the Ethiopian mediator.

Meanwhile, the American Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, has called on the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change to continue the spirit of cooperation to conclude the Constitutional Declaration next Friday, congratulating the disputing parties in Sudan on the signing of the political agreement on the formation of structures and institutions of governance in the transitional period.

Sudan

Power-Sharing Deal Missing Key Details

After months of on-again, off-again talks, Sudan's military and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing deal that… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.