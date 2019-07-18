Sudan: Foreign Ministry Thanks Circles That Contributed to Peace Agreement

Khartoum — In a statement issued Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its thanks, appreciation and gratitude to all the parties that contributed to the political agreement signed on Wednesday between the Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Appreciation.

The Foreign Ministry thanked the African Union and the Arab Republic of Egypt, the member states in the African Union, the African Union Ethiopia and their envoys Professor Mohamed Hassan Ould El-Labat and Ambassador Mahmoud Dreir, whose dedication, patience and diplomatic expertise had an effective impact on the success of the negotiations.

The Foreign Ministry also thanked the Sudan brothers in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League and its member states, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member countries, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and extended its thanks and appreciation to the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, the European Union and its member states, the United States, and to the international friends and partners of Sudan who provided all forms of support and encouragement in the course of the negotiations until they reached the desired results and the goal they all sought.

The Ministry referred to the provisions of Chapter (6) of the Agreement on international support, and renews its call on the international community to support this historic agreement and provide real support for its implementation in fulfillment of the long-awaited benefits and the removal of all obstacles facing the integration of the Sudan into the world economy and maximizing opportunities for international cooperation and initiatives reminding with Sudan's natural, human and economic potential, which is one of the cornerstones of global food security, as one of the pillars of regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Sudan looks forward to resume its natural and leading role in the African Union and to enhance its relations with the European Union and the removing of its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, besides its aspiration for coordination of the international efforts for holding a plenary conference for the donors to back up Sudan efforts for supporting peace, realizing development and combating corruption.