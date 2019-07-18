Sudan: Al-Islah Al-an (Reform Now) Welcomes Signing of Agreement

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of Al-Islah Al-An (Reform Now) Party, Hassan Osman Riziq, has welcomed the signing of the political agreement between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Riziq said in a statement to SUNA that the signing of the agreement was assures to the people that the agreement between two parties is moving forward, indicating that the obstacle is on the signing of the Constitutional Declaration Document which was postponed until next Friday, pointing out that the Constitutional Declaration Document will determine the formation of Sovereign Council and its jurisdiction, the appointment at the Council of Ministers and its powers.