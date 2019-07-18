Sudan: OIC Welcomes Political Agreement in Sudan

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimen, has welcomed the agreement signed between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change in Sudan to establish transitional governance structures and institutions to lead the country in the transitional period.

In a statement Wedbesday, the OIC Secretary General called on the international community to provide all forms of support to Sudan in this transitional period to ensure sustainable peace and security.

He also praised the effective role of mediation and the regional and international parties that contributed to the completion of the political process and supporting Sudan to surpass the crisis it experienced.

Dr. Al-Othaimen stressed the readiness of the organization to dedicate its capabilities to support security, stability and development in Sudan in line with the resolutions adopted at the summit level and the Ministerial Council.