17 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: OIC Welcomes Political Agreement in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimen, has welcomed the agreement signed between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change in Sudan to establish transitional governance structures and institutions to lead the country in the transitional period.

In a statement Wedbesday, the OIC Secretary General called on the international community to provide all forms of support to Sudan in this transitional period to ensure sustainable peace and security.

He also praised the effective role of mediation and the regional and international parties that contributed to the completion of the political process and supporting Sudan to surpass the crisis it experienced.

Dr. Al-Othaimen stressed the readiness of the organization to dedicate its capabilities to support security, stability and development in Sudan in line with the resolutions adopted at the summit level and the Ministerial Council.

Sudan

Power-Sharing Deal Missing Key Details

After months of on-again, off-again talks, Sudan's military and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing deal that… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.