Sudan: Ambassador Dahab Addresses OIC Executive Committee Meeting

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omer Dahab, has given the speech of Sudan at the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) in Jeddah, through which he expressed Sudan's firm stance and support to the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Eastern Quds as its capital.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Al-Assaf, who chaired the meeting and congratulated Sudan on the signing of the political agreement for establishment the government structures and institutions during the interim period, wishing stability and progress for Sudan.