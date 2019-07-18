South Africa: Sharks Make Change At Fullback for Crucial WP Clash

Durban — The Sharks have named their side to take on Western Province in Saturday's Currie Cup clash in Durban.

They have made just one change from the side that went down 37-13 to Griquas at King's Park in last weekend's tournament opener.

That change sees Rhyno Smith replace Aphelele Fassi at fullback, with the latter moving to the bench.

Sharks prop Juan Schoeman admits that last week's loss to Griquas was far from the ideal start.

"Definitely wasn't the start we wanted. But no excuses and we're up for this week's game, ready to give our best performance," he said.

"It was a major wake-up call for us and we know that as long as the work we put in this week is better than last week, then we know we will keep growing.

Derby matches between the Sharks and Western Province have always been massive tussles and Schoeman expects nothing different on Saturday.

"It's always a physical battle up front ... and they have fluid backs, we need to make sure we give our best performance and play to our strengths as well. We believe we are a better team that how we played against Griquas, we got a shock and need to make sure that we use it as a learning curve for the next battle," he said.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phendulani Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi

WP

TBA

Source: Sport24