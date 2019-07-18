18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Eastern Cape Escapees Nabbed, One 'Dangerous' Suspect Still At Large

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Five out of six people who escaped from custody on the day they were supposed to appear in an Eastern Cape court for stock theft and other charges, have been rearrested.

A manhunt is under way for the sixth person.

Four of those who were apprehended appeared in the Ntabankulu Magistrate's Court on charges of escaping from lawful custody on Wednesday and the case was postponed.

According to police spokesperson Captain Raphael Motloung, the fifth person is expected to appear in court soon.

Police have appealed to members of the public to avoid attempting to arrest the sixth person because he is "dangerous". Community members have been urged to inform the police instead.

"The escapees were arrested for stock theft, residence burglary and [common assault]," Motloung said.

He said the six people, aged 21 to 24, escaped when they appeared in court in connection with those charges on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage
Buhari Wants Public Service Workers to Earn Minimum Wage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.