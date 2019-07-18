Nigeria: Reps Void Edo's 7th Assembly, Asks IG to Take Over

The House of Representatives, yesterday, declared as "null and void" all actions presumed to have been taken by the 7th Edo State House of Assembly "pending proper inauguration."

The lawmakers also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mustapha Bichi, to shut down the state assembly to avoid alleged intimidation of some members-elect.

The resolutions followed a unanimous adoption of a "Report of the House ad hoc Committee on the Need for Intervention in the Edo State House of Assembly Crisis" chaired by Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa).

Adopting the recommendations therein, the House urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki to publicly issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state assembly within one week in line with the provisions of Section 105(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The House further warned that the, "National Assembly would invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution and take over the Edo State House of Assembly" if the recommendations were not heeded.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives had last week set up a seven-man ad hoc committee to intervene in the affairs of the crisis-ridden Edo State House of Assembly.

The committee was constituted following a motion for urgent need to intervene in the affairs of the state assembly by Julius Ihonvbere and Peter Akpatason (both APC, Edo).

The ad hoc committee was mandated to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crisis tearing the state assembly apart, and then seek ways for amicable resolution and proper inauguration in line with the provisions of extant laws.

The lawmakers, while debating on the motion, had said the National Assembly's intervention was in line with Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"On 17 June, 2019, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, after abducting four members-elect, caused the clerk of the house to secretly swear in nine members out of 24 outside the time recognised by the assembly's rules for legislative business," they alleged.