17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Stars in Pot 2 of 2021 Afcon Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Nyende

Kenya are in Pot 2 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw according to the seeding released by Confederation of African Football (Caf) in Cairo on Tuesday night.

The draw will be conducted on Thursday in Cairo after the continental football governing body holds its General Assembly.

Harambee Stars are in Pot 2, together with Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde and Uganda. Others in the pot are Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger and Libya.

Teams have been seeded into five pots according to Fifa rankings.

Pot 5 teams will go through a pre-qualifier. Teams will be drawn from the pot to play against each other in a set of four matches with the winners qualifying for the group stage.

Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Cameroon (hosts), Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Algeria

Pot 2: Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya, Libya

Pot 3: Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Tanzania

Pot 4: Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros, Ethiopia and four preliminary-round winners

Pot 5: Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, South Sudan, Liberia, Mauritius, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Sport
Soccer
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.