Kenya: Harambee Stars in Pot 2 of 2021 Afcon Qualifiers

Kenya are in Pot 2 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw according to the seeding released by Confederation of African Football (Caf) in Cairo on Tuesday night.

The draw will be conducted on Thursday in Cairo after the continental football governing body holds its General Assembly.

Harambee Stars are in Pot 2, together with Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde and Uganda. Others in the pot are Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger and Libya.

Teams have been seeded into five pots according to Fifa rankings.

Pot 5 teams will go through a pre-qualifier. Teams will be drawn from the pot to play against each other in a set of four matches with the winners qualifying for the group stage.

Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Cameroon (hosts), Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Algeria

Pot 2: Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya, Libya

Pot 3: Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Tanzania

Pot 4: Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros, Ethiopia and four preliminary-round winners

Pot 5: Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, South Sudan, Liberia, Mauritius, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles