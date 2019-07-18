18 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Distance Runner Gets 8 Years Ban

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
athletics track
By Victor Otieno

Long distance runner Salome Biwott is the latest Kenyan to be banned from any competition for violating anti-doping rules.

The IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed the 36-year-old runner, who was also banned for two years in 2012 for another doping offence, the maximum eight-year ban from taking part in any competitive race.

She was handed the ban after failing to respond to a doping charge to the Displinary Tribunal.

"On July 9, 2019, the athlete was given final opportunity to respond to notice of charge and advised that , if she did not so by July 11,2019, she would have been deemed to have waived her righ to a hearing before the disciplinary tribunal, to have admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violation and to have accepted the consequences for those Anti-Doping Rules violation specified in the notice of charge," the AIU said in a statement.

"The athlete failed to respond by the specified deadline of July 11, 2019."

SUSPENDED

AIU had suspended Biwott provisionally three weeks ago for having tested positive for prohibited Norandrosterone.

Biwott is fresh from finishing second at Sao Paulo International Marathon in 2 hours, 37 minutes and 33 seconds on April 7, this year.

This comes a few days after 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth and Africa 10,000m champion Joyce Chepkirui and long distance runner John Jacob Kibet Kendagor were suspended for doping offences.

Chepkirui, who also won the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015 besides finishing 10th in Boston Marathon the same year, was been suspended by AIU after some discrepancy in her Athletes Biological Passport (ABP).

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Sport
East Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.