18 July 2019

Liberia: New World Bank Country Director for Liberia Arrives Today

The World Bank Country Director for Liberia, Mr. Pierre Frank Laporte, arrives in Liberia on Thursday, July 18, for a three-day official visit. During this visit, he will be exploring avenues to further deepen dialogue between the Bank and various Liberian stakeholders, as well as opportunities to promote growth and economic diversification. Mr. Laporte will visit project sites.

While in Liberia, Mr. Laporte, who serves as Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, will meet and hold discussions with senior officials of the Liberian Government, including Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Hon. Nathaniel Patray and development partners. The Country Director is expected to host a roundtable with the Government and Bank's Health Team before departing the country.

Prior to joining the Bank, Laporte, a national of Seychelles, held several key positions in the Seychelles government, including Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, and later Minister for Finance, Trade and Investment. Laporte is also a former International Monetary Fund Economist and Fund Resident Representative. He also worked in the private sector as the Chief Executive Officer of the SACOS Insurance Group in Seychelles.

In his new position, Laporte's top three priorities will be to (i) lead the Bank's strategic dialogue with Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone and support the implementation of the World Bank's Africa Region's priorities, (ii) deepen the policy dialogue and partnership with governments and key stakeholders, and (iii) oversee the delivery and implementation of the lending and non-lending portfolio.

Laporte holds a Masters' Degree in Economics (with Distinction) from the University of Sheffield (UK) and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Economics with Computing from the University of Surrey (UK). He is also a holder of several awards; in 1998 he received the Midland Bank Award for Outstanding Performer in the Economics, Money, Banking and Finance programs of the University of Sheffield (1998). He received the 2013 Southern African Finance Minister of the Year award by the African Leadership Magazine and a Special Commendation Award for Outstanding Contribution and Service to Humanity by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus in 2014

