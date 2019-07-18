Liberia, Belgium Sign Air Transport Agreement

The Governments of the Liberia and the Kingdom of Belgium have signed an Air Transport Agreement aimed at strengthening aviation services between both countries.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Minister's Conference Room on the 4th floor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley signed on behalf of the Liberian Government, while the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Liberia, H. E. Hugues Chantry signed for his Government.

Speaking at the colorful ceremony, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley described the new Agreement as a renewal of concrete bilateral relations between Liberia and the Kingdom of Belgium, particularly in the aviation sector.

While recounting Belgium's role in Liberia's recovery process, Foreign Minister Findley recalled the remarkable efforts by SM Brussels Flight during the height of the Ebola crisis in Liberia, when the Belgium carrier brought in essential medical supplies to aid in the fight against the Ebola epidemic.

For his part, Belgium Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Hugues Chantry said the Air Transport Agreement is an historic landmark that will pave the way for SM Brussels Flight to have a cordial working relationship with the Liberian Civil Aviation Authority, especially on issues bordering on aviation activities.

Also speaking at the Signing ceremony, the Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority Mr. Emmanuel Nuquay said the LCAA, as Regulator in the aviation sector, is extremely delighted about the new Agreement with Belgium, describing SM Brussels Flight as the dominate carrier in the Liberia airspace.