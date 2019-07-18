18 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Several Women to Receive Golden Image Award Today

By Gloria T. Tamba

-Amb. Endee emphasizes respect for culture, tradition

Several women are expected to receive this year's Golden Image Award (GAI) today.

The GIA, established by Juli Endee, Liberia's Culture Ambassador, was first held in July 2011 in honor of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, whose leadership quality is a manifestation: "leadership is an action, not a position."

The award program is an annual event held every July, around the Independence Day festive season, to honor both local and international individuals, who have contributed immensely to society.

Amb. Endee said this year's award will be a new dimension by honoring only women, "because of the impact they have made in serving humanity."

She said the program will also recognize Liberians and other nationals who have successfully impacted the lives of citizens through their sacrifices and public services.

President George Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and First Lady Clar Marie Weah are expected to grace the occasion.

According to Amb. Endee, US Ambassador Christine Elder, will serve as keynote speaker at today's ceremony.

Meanwhile, Amb. Endee has called on Liberians from all walks of life to respect their culture and maintain the peace.

She made the call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 during a women's forum that is part of this year's GIA program activities.

Amb. Endee, who is also the executive director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), said it is important that Liberians respect their leaders and their country's tradition. She said if Liberians learn to respect people, the grace of God will pour upon the nation and its people will live in prosperity.

She warned against the constant disrespect of constituted authorities, traditional and religious leaders. Amb. Endee said traditional people bring development, peace and unity to the nation and make peace in villages where there is no police to protect lives and property. According to her, traditional leaders remain committed to promoting peace, humanity and showcase talents of Liberians artists.

Meanwhile, Roseline K. Toweh, YWCA National General Secretary, called on the women to promote the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). She said that, by reducing SGBV cases, the rights of women will be protected.

Yesterday's forum brought together several women, including members of the traditional council, governor council and several other prominent Liberian women.

