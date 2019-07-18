Liberia, Belgium Sign 'Air Transport Agreement'

Amb. Chantry of Belgium exchanges a copy of the 'new agreement' with Min. Findley.

The Liberian governments and the Kingdom of Belgium have signed an "Air Transport Agreement" aimed at strengthening aviation services between both countries, a release has said.

The signing ceremony, according to the release, took place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Minister's Conference Room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley signed on behalf of the Liberian government, while the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Liberia, Hugues Chantry, signed for his government.

Minister Findley described the "new agreement" as a renewal of concrete bilateral relations between Liberia and the Kingdom of Belgium, particularly in the aviation sector.

While recounting Belgium's role in Liberia's recovery process, Minister Findley recalled the remarkable efforts by Brussels Airlines during the height of the Ebola crisis in Liberia, when the Belgian carrier conveyed to Liberia essential medical supplies to aid medical facilities in the fight against the Ebola epidemic.

Amb. Chantry said the Air Transport Agreement is a historic, landmark one that will pave the way for Brussels Airlines to have a cordial working relationship with the Liberian Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), especially on issues bordering on aviation activities.

The director general of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, Emmanuel Nuquay, said the LCAA, as regulator in the aviation sector is extremely delighted about the "new agreement" with Belgium, describing Brussels Airlines as the dominant carrier in the Liberia airspace.