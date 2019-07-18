Liberia: GOL, UN Women Validate Phase 2 of LNAP On Women Peace, Security

Participants at the validation workshop on second phase of the five-year strategic plan (2019-2023) of Liberia's National Action Plan (LNAP) on Women, Peace and Security

A one-day workshop intended to validate and endorse the second phase of the five-year strategic plan (2019-2023) of Liberia's National Action Plan (LNAP) on Women, Peace and Security has ended in Monrovia.

The plans outlines government's commitment to the United Nation's Security Council's Resolutions on women, peace and security, which guarantees an inclusive society where the rights of women and girls are protected; and ensures their full participation in peacekeeping and nation building.

According to the facilitators, Liberia was one of the first countries to adopt the LNAP in 2009.

Sangeeta Thapa, UN Women Liberia Deputy Country Representative, said the validation of the second phase would ensure that Liberia will build on the lessons learned from the first phase to maintain the peace in an inclusive manner.

She added, "I am particularly pleased by the dedication and the government's commitment to promote the implementation of international gender commitments such as the Security Council Resolutions 1325, and its subsequent resolutions on Women, Peace and Security."

Madam Thapa said that the UNSC Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), unanimously adopted in 2000, highlights the disproportionate impact that conflicts have on women and girls and, therefore, this calls for a need to ensure the full participation and inclusion of women and girls in the peace and security agenda.

She said the Security Council also adopted eight other resolutions to address different issues on Women, Peace and Security and these include, issues around conflict-related sexual violence, limited funding for gender responsive training, prevention programs on violent extremism.

Madam Thapa added that, as per of Article 25 of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations member states are legally obligated to accept and implement resolutions of the Security Council. Implementing the UNSCR on WPS is a responsibility of the three branches of government, and not solely of Liberia's Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

She then encouraged the government to allocate financial resources for the implementation of the NAP/WPS to ensure that Liberia's peace building process responds to the needs of all women and men in order to sustain the peace.

"I would like to reassure that UN women remains committed to supporting the government, and civil society for the implementation of the NAP so that we can continue to support the central role of women and girls in the women, peace and security agenda and contribute to make gender equality and women empowerment an achieved reality," Madam Thap said.

Gender Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr pledged the government's support in ensuring that women and girls are fully protected, and involved in all aspects of peace-building.

Madam Tarr said in 2009, after subscribing to the provisions of the UNSCR 1325, Liberia adopted its first NAP for the implementation of quite a fundamentally vital Human Rights instrument referred to as the Women Peace and Security (UNSCR 1325.)

This NAP, emphasizes building an inclusive society where women's rights are protected; women and girl's empowerment, and full participation in national decision-making is promoted.

Madam Tarr continued that the peace-building support on gender priorities aims to build on the Gender Ministry's thematic goals, which focus on women, peace and security.

The program contributes to goal #3 of the Government of Liberia's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, which focuses on sustaining the country's peace through the promotion of a cohesive society for sustainable development, thus reducing social tensions and increasing social cohesion; ensuring that the principles of human rights (especially the rights of women, girls and boys) are upheld.

The event, held recently at a local resort, attracted over 125 people from the diplomatic missions, government ministries and agencies and civil society organizations.

UN Women facilitated the validation process with financial support from the Embassy of Sweden and the UN Peace-building Fund.