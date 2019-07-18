Liberian Delegation Arrives in Beijing

A high-level delegation from the Liberian Senate has arrived in Beijing, China for a five-day official visit at the invitation of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy near Beijing, the delegation, led by the Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, includes Senators Jonathan L. Kaipay of Grand Bassa County and Francis S. Paye of River Cess County.

They were met on arrival at the Beijing Capitol International Airport late Tuesday, July 16 by a member of the CPPCC, Xiao Gang, Liberia's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Dudley McKinley Thomas, and staff at the embassy.

Shortly after the airport ceremony, Chie said that the visit to China presents an opportunity for the Senate delegation to sincerely thank and commend the government of China for the improvement of the structural facilities at the seat of the Legislature, the Capitol Building, as well as to further enhance and strengthen the cordial, and friendly bilateral relations subsisting between Liberia and China.

In July 2018, President George Weah dedicated two annexes at the Capitol Building that was funded by the Chinese government at the cost of approximately US$12.9 million. The annexes contained 60 offices -- 40 for the wing of the House of Representatives, and 20 for the Senate, including separate conference rooms, offices for staffers, and cafeteria to alleviate the space constraints experienced at the seat of the Legislature.

Pro-Tempore Chie said that the visit will also be an opportunity for the Senate delegation to understand the inner workings and structures of the CPPCC, which would lead to the two institutions finding ways to better cooperate for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

While the delegation is in China, its members will meet with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu, at the Great Hall. They will also meet with the chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Wang Yang, who will host a dinner in their honor.

The Senate delegation will use the opportunity to meet with potential investors, and business executives to persuade them to invest in Liberia. They later travel to Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, where they will also hold additional meetings with Chinese officials, business executives and potential investors. They are expected to return to Liberia early next week, the dispatch has said.