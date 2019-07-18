18 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: CBL's New Board Members Pledge to Restore Bank's Credibility

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three nominees who were recently confirmed by the Liberian Senate as members of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Board of Governors took the Oath of Fidelity and Secrecy on Wednesday, July 17, in the CBL Board Room and pledged to work to restore the Bank's independence and credibility. The three recently confirmed members of CBL Board of Governors were Messrs. Richard A. Dorley, Timothy Thomas and James B. Dennis. They expressed their gratitude to President George M. Weah for their preferment.

Mr. Richard A. Dorley, who once served on the CBL Board, promised to help address the challenges facing CBL, promising a new approach to problem-solving. He said he needed cooperation from the CBL staff to address existing issues swiftly and effectively.

Mr. Timothy E. Thomas said he would draw on his on his 42 years of work experience to contribute to tackling the challenges facing the national economy. He expressed the need for someone to think 'outside the box' without any pre-conceived notions and with an open mind.

Mr. James B. Dennis, who is also no stranger to CBL, said he was returning to CBL to work to restore the credibility and independence of the institution, as well as restoring the confidence that had somewhat been eroded by negative publicity. He promised to draw on his many years of experience at CBL.

CBL Board Member Sheba Brown, in welcoming the new members to the CBL Board of Governors, said, although CBL's image had been maligned and the economy facing stress, she sees better days ahead. The imperative of the new members of the Board of Governors, she said, is to restore CBL's moral and institutional integrity, as well as address the issue of the Government of Liberia's indebtedness to CBL. She also mentioned the need to amend the CBL Act of 1999, which she said was stifling CBL progress.

CBL Executive Governor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, Nathaniel R. Patray, III, praised the new CBL Board members, saying that they would be assets to the Bank. He promised to provide them all the necessary briefing documentation to facilitate their work.

Liberia

Timbo River Bridge to Be Completed Soon

The Contractor of the Jupiter Construction Company Floyd Thomas says contrary to media reports, massive progress has… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.