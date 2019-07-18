Ghana: Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Donates Furniture to FIASSEC

Tarkwa — The Mining Department of AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited, on Tuesday donated 100 chairs valued at GH₵10,000 for the furnishing of the newly constructed staff common room for teachers of Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASSEC ) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region.

The Senior Manager for Iduapriem Mine, Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, explained that the donation formed part of efforts of the employees to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

He added that AngloGold Ashanti desires to motivate the teachers to give their best to enhance the academic performance of students in the municipality.

"AngloGold Ashanti always wants communities in which it operates to be better off. As employees, we believe we have a role to play in this cause, and together we can create a sustainable future of shared value with all stakeholders," Mr Yamoah stated.

He urged the teaching and non-teaching staff to do their best, so that they could leave an 'indelible mark', stressing that "you should always look beyond the challenges you encounter in your work".

The Senior Manager also encouraged the staff to be motivated by the need to prepare the students for a successful future.

Mr Yamoah further challenged the students to take their studies seriously, so that they could grow to become responsible adults in future, and also become agents of change in the society and avoid social vices.

The headmaster of FIASSEC, Mr John Kofi Saighoe, thanked the Iduapriem employees for the gesture, and urged them not to relent in their efforts to make positive impacts in the lives of people by helping schools and communities in need.