Ghana: Book On History of Ghana Navy Launched in Accra

By Allia Noshie

As part of activities to mark its 60th anniversary celebrations, the Ghana Navy on Tuesday launched a book on the history of the Ghana Navy in Accra.

The anniversary is being marked on the theme, 'Celebrating 60years of naval excellence securing the maritime domain for national development'.

The book, which is the first ever official record of the history of the Ghana Navy, is titled, 'History of the Ghana Navy-a case for credible naval force as an instrument for national development.'

It argues that the 'Blue Economy' is the most promising sector to lead Ghana to accelerated national development and that safety and security at sea were prerequisite for development of the 'Blue Economy'.

The book emphasised that the Ghana Navy is the only state agency with the capacity and structure to ensure the stability required at sea for a thriving maritime industry.

It concludes that a credible naval force was imperative instrument for national development.

The book was authored by Commodore Issah Adam Yakubu, Lawyer Issah Adam and Lieutenant Kofi Amponsah Duodu.

The colourful event was attended by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye; Chief of Defence Staff CDS, Lieutenant General Obed Boama Akwa; Deputy Minister of the Defence, Major Derrick Oduro and former First Lady Fulera Limann.

Others included personnel from the Police Service, Armed Forces, the Immigration Service, Fire Service and representatives from sector agencies including the West African Gas Pipe Line, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) among others.

Speaking at the event, Prof Oquaye said there was the need to resource the Ghana Navy to ensure a safe and secure environment.

He noted that over the years the Navy had evolved to become a military force for the country, stressing that a credible naval force was pivotal to the development of the country.

Commending the naval staff for their efforts in ensuring stability at the sea, Prof Oquaye charged the naval staff to avoid conniving with foreign invaders.

On his part, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Naval Staff, said the Navy, since its establishment in 1959, had become a credible source for the country's maritime security and development, adding that the Navy had grown to contribute to the security of the sub-region.

He announced that the Navy had commenced the construction of a 260 accommodation facility for personnel in the Northern and Volta Regions and urged agencies to support them.

Reviewing the book, Dr Emmanuel Kwasi Annin, Head of Research at the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC), said the well documented book ranges from a chronological account of the evolution of the Ghana Navy, from the colonial period to contemporary times.

He stated that the book covered thematic areas of the role of the Ghana Navy in national development, women in Ghana Navy and the participation of the Navy in ECOMOG operations.

Dr Annin indicated that the book included a wide range of photographs from the colonial times to modern period, stressing that it would help the reader appreciate the stories being told.

He described the book as an excellent reference for statesmen, diplomats and policymakers as well as students of military history, calling on all and sundry to ensure to get a copy.

