Ghana: The Power in Enthusiasm

"Age may wrinkle the face, but lack of enthusiasm wrinkles the soul." Do you live your life with an attitude of enthusiasm? When we talk about enthusiasm, we deal once again with attitude. Enthusiasm empowers your life like electricity powers a light bulb. Nothing happens to that bulb until you flip on the switch and release a surge of electricity to illuminate it. In life you become the light bulb and enthusiasm is the switch that turns you on.

Enthusiasm is the energy, the fuel, the blazing fire that brings about a successful result. A famous writer once said that nothing great ever happened without enthusiasm. If you want to realize great goals; if you want to live a great life, you absolutely must possess enthusiasm for everything you do.

Wally Amos believes that Charles Fillmore perhaps made one of the most descriptive statements ever recorded on enthusiasm and he made it in his 90s. He said "I fairly sizzle with zeal and enthusiasm, and I spring forth with a mighty faith to do the things that ought to be done by me." The concept of enthusiasm contains empowering, activating, and invigorating principles; and Charles Fillmore knew its importance and value in life and his attitude toward his daily activities.

Every situation we face presents us with the opportunity to view life from an attitude of enthusiasm, if we choose to do so. "Attitudes of enthusiasm in the workplace, in helping the ill find relief, if only for a moment, does not know defeat, and cannot comprehend despair."

Enthusiasm is a state of mind that inspires and arouses one to put action into task at hand. It does more than this - it is contagious, and vitally affects not only the enthusiast but all with whom he comes into contact. Napoleon Hill puts it aptly: "Enthusiasm is not a figure of speech; it is a vital force that you can harness and use with profit. Without it you would resemble an electric battery without electricity."

Our belief system is the major difference between those of us who live a life of enthusiasm and those who live a life comprised of lackluster, plod-along, boring day-to-day events. Enthusiasm gets choked off in a negative belief system.

A negative belief system is nothing more than a collection of values that do not allow you to believe in yourself or in the goodness of life itself. Your beliefs represent your attitude about your existence. If your set of values tells you that you exist by accident, for no definite purpose, and that if any good comes your way, it can only be accident, then you will live exactly that type of life. Enthusiasm will help you escape from that negativity.

If your beliefs tell you that you exist for a definite reason, that you attracted everything in your life by your attitude and thoughts, then how can you go through life without being enthusiastic? "As you go through life you will be doing exactly what you are intended to do in your life." If you are always in the right place at the right time, then rejoice in everything you do and encounter. Know that each experience is exactly what you should be doing at that instant. That belief in itself will inspire enthusiasm. This concept certainly has given some of us the confidence to be enthusiastic: the belief that everything we do is right, for our own good, as well as the good of the universe.

ENTHUSIASM AND BELIEF

Enthusiasm is the mainspring of the mind, which urges one to put knowledge into action. But you must first believe and have faith in that knowledge otherwise you will never be wholeheartedly involved in any application of the know-how. It can only be considered a feeble attempt to deceive yourself, and you will never be able to get others to believe. Napoleon Hill in "Law of Success" summed it up when he said, "No man can afford to express, through words or acts, that which is not in harmony with his own belief, and if he does so he must pay by the loss of his ability to influence others." Or more simply, "You cannot afford to suggest to another person, by word of mouth, or by an act of yours, that which you do not believe."

Through the years, Amos has developed guidelines to help keep him in the state of enthusiasm: "Never antagonize anything or anyone. Work on leading a life of non-resistance, giving, and service to mankind." In every situation you encounter ask, "What can I add to this experience?" "What can I do to make the other person's job easier?" You will find that doing this keeps you on friendly terms with everybody you encounter and keeps you in a positive relationship with the entire universe. You cannot be antagonistic and enthusiastic at the same time; so always choose to be enthusiastic.

"Until tomorrow becomes today, men will be blind to the good fortune hidden in unfortunate acts." Keep this quote in mind whenever you are faced with a challenge that you may not see the good involved. Always strive to make the best use of every occasion and situation, even if nothing positive is immediately apparent. Always look at the bright side. By making the best of every occasion, we attract the best of everything into our lives. Approaching each situation with enthusiasm permits you to see and make the best use of all opportunities.

Because there is good in every event and situation, never complain, criticize or condemn. The critical mind destroys by labeling something as inadequate and then dismantles it; the learning, searching, believing mind creates by seeking to understand, improve upon, grow, and to exist more substantially. "A complaint is a mild criticism, and a condemnation is a severe one. Criticisms, do not correct. The concept of correction is not built into criticism. The more you complain, the worse events become. Complaining immobilizes by keeping your mind on the problem and so prevents you from seeing or seeking solutions. A condemnation leaves only debris with which to rebuild. Nothing good can be created from something that has been condemned."

ENTHUSIASM AND RIGHT ATTITUDE

Let your thoughts and words be constructive, supportive and loving. Those are attributes worthy of enthusiasm. Even if you feel your thoughts unworthy, you will begin to change your attitude about them as you continue to affirm their positiveness with your support and love; and that process even works quicker when you do it with enthusiasm.

We must always aspire to live only in the present. When we realize that this moment is all the time there is, we must rejoice now. We must be enthusiastic about whatever we are involved with now. There is no other time. We are alive to experience the blessings of right now. The truth of that statement must fill you with enthusiasm and great joy.

Choose to live in a cheerful world. We have a choice in all matters regardless of circumstances. Let cheerfulness be a circumstance you affirm as part of your world. And let enthusiasm be the proof of your cheery disposition.

The events of life eventually prove that whatever comes our way is just another rung in the ladder of our climb to the top. Every experience prepares you for something else. You are always in training. When you accept those experiences with enthusiasm, the climb becomes smoother, more joyful and goes by a whole lot quicker.

There are no secrets to life. Give your best to the world, because you are going to live here till you leave. You are not a mediocre person, why not be the very best you can? Bring forth the best in everything you touch and everyone you meet and you in turn will become better and better. Everyone's life will be constantly enriched from without and within; the world will be better because you are here. Letting your enthusiasm burst forth is like letting your light shine. Let enthusiasm be the beacon that brightens your day and enriches your life, as well as the lives of others.