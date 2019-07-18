18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Akwantukese Festival to Focus On Root-Based Economic Devt Model

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nana Sifa Twum

The chiefs and people of the New Juaben traditional area will use this year's cerebration of the Akwantukese festival to initiate and sustain implementation of the award-winning Root-based Economic Development (r-BED) Model, which was propounded by the Omanhene of the area Daasebre Oti Boateng and have been hailed across the globe.

This was announced by the Omanhene of the traditional area Daasebre Oti Boateng II at the mini durbar of chiefs and people of the area to mark Akwasidai at Koforidua over the weeked.

This year's Akwantukese Festival of the people of the New Juaben traditional area of the Eastern Region would be held from October 6 to November 23.

He said the decision was taken at the Traditional Council's meeting held at the Omanhene's Palace on Friday, July 12, 2019.

The Akwantukese Festival is celebrated by the people of New Juaben traditional area to mark the grand migration of the people from Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The (r-BED) model is aimed at building sustainable community development through the reduction of poverty, the provision of basic needs such as housing, food, clothing, health and education and more importantly the involvement of the active citizenship in their own development.

Daasebre Otti Boateng noted that the Traditional Council had agreed that each community within the traditional area would establish a Community Economic Development and Investment (CEDI) council, which would be run on sound business lines to generate employment and create wealth to advance the economic development of the communities.

"A Traditional Area Fiscal and Economic Development (TRAFED) Council will be established to coordinate the activities of the CEDI councils," he added.

He explained that the CEDI councils together with their TRAFED Council would form a robust foundation, upon which the superstructure of community development governance in New Juaben traditional area, encompassing its communicative and operative impact, would rest on.

The Omanhene's ideology of Root-based Economic Development (r-BED) Model, which forms part of his book Unity in Development and has been lauded at the London and New York book fairs is believed to provide a useful basis to replicate it, not only in other New Juaben traditional areas but also throughout the country.

Ghana

NDC Puts On Hold Parliamentary Primary in 37 Constituencies ... Lifts Ban On Campaigns in V/R

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed a hold on parliamentary primaries in 37 constituencies across nine… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.