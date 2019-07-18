18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: MACCA Plans Educational Summit for Students to Learn Leadership Skills

By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Modasckky Advanced College of Contemporary Arts (MACCA), is planning an educational summit for senior high school (SHS) and tertiary students this year.

The summit, which is aimed at instilling leadership qualities in participants and help eliminate corruption from society, will come off in Tema from August 2 to August 4, 2019.

150 participants are expected to attend the event, including renowned speakers from Ghana and Mauritius.

These include Pastor Carroll Owu, a professional nutritionist and a pastor who is passionate about equipping others to face change, to cause change, and to make the best of the constantly changing world and Prof. Fazeelah Banu, an expert in soft skills (who has trained over 10,000 graduates) and has conducted many workshops on team building, attitude and behaviour of employees and emotional intelligence for the corporate world.

Others are Afua Gyane, an experienced youth worker specialised in guiding and supporting young people in their personal, social and educational development to help them reach their full potential in society.

She has worked with a number of SHSs on career goals and leadership programmes and Sunil Jude Santanam, a professional business consultant with more than 30 years of experience and has an uncanny ability to bring out the best within the team and therefore has tasted success in all his endeavours.

They would discuss topics like political leadership, spiritual leadership for the futuristic leader and financial leadership among others.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times about the summit on Tuesday, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MACCA , Mrs Sylvia Adom, said: "It is important for visionary individuals to come together and work hard to bring about the change that we all hope to see in Ghana."

"We all expect Ghana to take its rightful place in the comity of nations, but the reality is that, it takes more than mere expectations to achieve great heights," she added.

According to her, the event would be held every year, adding that each year would have a different flavour to reflect the needs of the times.

She noted that the three-day programme would help participants learn to understand and respect the opposite gender and flush out ideas that did not sustain nation building.

"We have planned it such that it will be interspersed with visits to some islands on the Volta Lake so that participants can have fun."

